Two Perish In Honda Fit Crash

Two people died while 15 others were injured when two overloaded Honda Fit vehicles collided at the four-kilometre peg along Ruwazi-Igava road in Marondera on Monday.

The police confirmed the accident on their Twitter handle.

“The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 23/01/23 at 4 km peg along Ruwazi-Igava Road, Marondera, where two people died on the spot while 15 others were injured when a Honda Fit vehicle with eight passengers on board was involved in a head-on-collision with another Honda Fit vehicle with nine passengers on board. The bodies of the victims were taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured were admitted at the same hospital,” reads the Police tweet.

Accidents involving Honda Fit vehicles are mushrooming in the country.

Source – Byo24News

