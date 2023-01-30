Is Emmerson Mnangagwa Promoting Mutoriro ?

Tinashe Sambiri|The failure by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to curb drug abuse is worrisome.

This was said by CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa on Friday.

The CCC leader challenged the Zanu PF regime to reign in on rampant drug abuse in schools and communities.

“WE MUST ACT..Drugs are decimating our young people.

We are losing a whole nation and generation under our watch.

Our communities & schools have become drug havens. Where is government in all this? Where is law enforcement ? Everyone must be involved in fighting this scourge!#Act,” said President Chamisa.

See also CCC statement below:

NO TO DRUG ABUSE: We note the ever growing drugs crisis among the youth and our population with great concern. We need to collectively take action. A CCC Govt will roll out an anti-drugs campaign and a national Anti-Drug Policy to arrest this scourge.

