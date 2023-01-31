Dynamos Labour To Narrow Victory Over PSL Newboys

Spread the love

Dynamos coach Herbert Maruwa believes his side still needs to improve in the finishing following the team’s 1-0 win over PSL newcomers Sheasham in Saturday’s pre-season friendly played at Ascot Stadium in Gweru.

The Glamour Boys scored the winner in the 86th minute through Frank Makarati.

The goal came after the Harare giants had dominated the play but failed to utilise the chances that came on their way.

Speaking after the match, Maruwa said: “I’m happy with the way the guys applied themselves. You know that we are building a new team and the response I’m getting is awesome.”

The gaffer added: “It’s a process, we need to make sure we improve our movement (when) going forward.

“The boys are doing well at the back but we need to make sure that we score the created chances.”

The Glamour Boys fielded some of their new signings in the first XI, including Kevin Moyo, Arthur Musiiwa, Donald Mudadi, Tanaka Shandirwa, Jayden Bakari and Emmanuel Ziocha.

When asked if the club will make more signings before the window closes, Maruwa said: “It depends, maybe one or two players (will arrive), but so far I can’t promise anything.

“We might add a goalkeeper and another defender.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...