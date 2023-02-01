“Flooded Rivers Remain A Hazard”: MSD

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) of Zimbabwe has reported that some parts of the country experienced scattered thunderstorms and or rains on Monday. MSD predicts heavy rains along high grounds.

ZIMBABWE EVENING WEATHER REPORT AND FORECAST ISSUED AT 1600 HRS TUESDAY 31 JANUARY 2023 VALID UNTIL THURSDAY 02 FEBRUARY 2023.

PREAMBLE

Scattered thunderstorms were experienced yesterday in Matabeleland South, Manicaland, all of Mashonaland, Harare Metropolitan, Midlands, Bulawayo Metropolitan and Matabeleland North Provinces as a result of the ITCZ coupled with the weak cloud band over the western parts of the country. Most stations measured rainfall amounts below 20mm expect for Kutsaga (26mm) and Bulawayo (24mm). Cloudy, windy and patchy drizzly conditions prevailed in the morning in areas such as Masvingo, southern parts of Matabeleland South and southern parts of Manicaland Provinces. However, it became less cloudy and warm as the day progressed.

FORECAST FOR WEDNESDAY 01 FEBRUARY 2023:

Areas in Matebelaland North and South, Mashonaland West, Mashonland Central, Harare Metropolitan, and northern parts of Midlands Provinces are expected to be cloudy and warm with scattered late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Heavy falls may occur in areas along high grounds. It should be mild in the morning and warm in the afternoon. Partly cloudy and warm afternoon weather is anticipated with a slight chance of isolated showers in Mashonaland East, Masvingo and southern districts of Manicaland Provinces.

IMPACTS

• Flooded rivers remain a potential hazard; even if it has not rained heavily in the area, heavy rains may have occurred upstream

• Heavy downpours may give rise to flash flooding leading to treacherous road conditions.

• Lightning is a major threat during this part of the year, being inherent in thundershowers.

ACTIONS TO TAKE

• Avoid crossing rivers or streams of unknown depth; even if it has not rained heavily in the area, it might have done so upstream. 30cm depth of fast-flowing water can sweep away large vehicles.

• Heavy rains may reduce visibility; if driving, please find somewhere safe to park till the rains subside.

• Avoid contact with water or metal objects including farming equipment when lightning is visible, even from a distance. Umbrellas are not safe during storms, raincoats are better, best is to be indoors.

WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR THURSDAY 02 FEBRUARY 2023:

Cloudy and warm conditions with a chance of isolated thunderstorms are expected in all Mashonaland Provinces, Harare Metropolitan, Midlands and Matabeleland North and south Provinces. Partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected in the remainder of the provinces.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...