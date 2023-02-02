Apostle Arrested For Robbing Pastor USD400

A self styled apostle with the God of Fire International Ministries was arrested on Sunday for allegedly duping a Zambian pastor of US$400.

Apostle Raston Chikoti allegedly duped Pastor Mightwell Zimba, and he was arrested and detained at Kuwadzana 2 Police Station under RRB 5444718. He appeared in court yesterday and the matter has been set for next month.

“I am Zambian and reside in Kafue District. In 2020, I met Chikoti in Malawi where were doing Bible studies.

“When we finished our studies, we went to our respective countries and in August 2021 Chikoti phoned me and said there was a company in Zimbabwe which manufacturers tents.

“He told me that since I was planning for a church overflow, I should send him $400 so that he could buy and send the tents to me in Zambia.

“Without hesitation I transferred the money via Mukuru. After he received the money, he started making excuses, and then eventually blocked me,” said Pastor Zimba.

“In December 2022, relatives from Zimbabwe visited me in Zambia and I told them the story. When they returned to Zimbabwe, they tried to talk to Chikoti, but he claimed not to know me.

“He even said he did not do any transaction. My relatives reported the case to police and he got scared and then promised to pay back the amount times two.”

A source said after his arrest, the apostle and his church elders were liaising with Pastor Zimba to withdraw the case against him.

“He was arrested at around midday on Sunday and church elders pleaded with the complainant to withdraw the case and have an out of court settlement.

“There are also reports that he has been doing this to congregants for a long time, but they are afraid to confront him probably because of his position. His shenanigans should come to an end because he is embarrassing the church,” said the source.—H Metro

