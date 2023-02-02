My Music Helped People During Turbulent Times: Zhakata

By A Correspondent| ZORA music superstar Karikoga Leonard Zhakata has expressed excitement that his yesteryear hits helped people during turbulent times.

Posting on Twitter, Zhakata said he often come across people playing his old songs including the chart topping Mugove, Sakunatsa, Hupenyu Mutoro and many others giving him the satisfaction that his music impacted on people’s lives.

“I often come across people playing Mugove, Sakunatsa, Hupenyu Mutoro, Batai Mazwi etc and these are songs that were released more than 22 years ago… nothing beats the feeling of knowing that these songs actually helped someone during turbulent times,” said Zhakata.

The Vagoni vebasa hitmaker recently released a new album titled Mupendero Wenguwa which was well received by his legion of fans.

