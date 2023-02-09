2023 Business Tips

Spread the love

By Nick Masaiti

In 2023, if you want to start or run an efficient business, you don’t need capital, you need attention.

Attention is now a bigger currency than capital.

Lack of capital is just another excuse people use to not get started.

If you can get attention, you can get anything!

Attention is currency!So how do you get attention ???

