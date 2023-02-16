Guardiola Cynical Despite Convincing Win

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has played down any talk of retaining the Premier League championship despite moving to the top of the table following their 3-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday.

City were not at their best before the break as Bukayo Saka’s penalty cancelled out Kevin de Bruyne’s opener.

But the team produced a commanding second-half display with Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland both on target to record an 11th successive league win over the Gunners and leapfrog them on goal difference.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola said the race is still wide open and there’s a long way to run.

He said: “There are still many games to play, the Champions League is coming the Europa League is coming. Many, many difficulties for everyone.

“But what is important is that we could have come here a few weeks ago maybe about eight or nine points behind. Losing here it would have been almost over.

Pep added: “But now because of the fact they dropped points, we came here for the chance to be close, we won the game, we are there.

“This league will be decided in the last eight or 10 games. There are 15 to go. Many games and tiring for the players.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

