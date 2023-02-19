Emotive Scenes At Founders Learner Burial

The 16-year-old Founders High School student, Wayne Ndlovu who was stabbed to death by one of his peers from a neighbouring school has been buried at Umvutsha Cemetery in Bulawayo.

Wayne Ndlovu, who was a Form Four pupil at Founders High School was murdered this Monday during a gang brawl between his school and Hamilton High, a neighbouring school.

As if to let the students have a feel of the consequences of their actions, a funeral service was held at Founders High School this Friday morning where scores of pupils from different schools and parents were in attendance.

“I am in pain. I was talking to him the day before he died. I died know he was going to die. He was a good person he didn’t deserve it,” a classmate said.

Although emotionally distraught, Wayne’s parents said as difficult as it might be to accept the pain of losing their child, they believe his death will bring an end to the endless brawls between schools.

His father said, “Boys and girls no more violence please. Boys and girls, do not even think about revenging. The battle is not yours, if you want to take this physically your fingers are going to get burnt.”

Founders High School head, Ms Dorothea Moyo said Wayne’s death has affected the whole school, with most students still struggling to come to terms with the tragic incident.

She said, “We have lost an enthusiastic young learner. It’s difficult to see my learners looking so depressed, crying and mourning.”

Bulawayo ZANU PF provincial chairperson, Jabulani Sibanda pleaded with students to shun gang fights, bullying and drug abuse.

“Kids must be protected from drugs. They are killing our youths,” he said.

Meanwhile, a 17 year old pupil from Hamilton High School who allegedly fatally stabbed the late learner has since appeared in court facing charges of murder.

The tragic incident comes on the backdrop of an increase in gang brawls at boys’ schools such as Hamilton, Milton and Gifford High schools.

Most of the clashes are reportedly fuelled by the need to control territories in the city centre and generational beliefs of enmity that are passed down to freshman by the seniors during orientation.- ZBC News

