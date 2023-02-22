Mnangagwa Reduces Mujuru To A “Poor” Tobacco Farmer

By James Gwati- Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reduced her colleague and Former vice President Joice Mujuru to a tobacco farmer.

Mujuru was recently captured in a tobacco curing barn by the former Zanu PF youth league’s political commissar, Godfrey Tsenengamu.

Joice Mujuru (left) captured in a tobacco curing barn

The government is failing to reward tobacco farmers for their hard work and efforts, and it has, of late, been paying them in useless local RTGS currency, making them poor.

As a result, many tobacco farmers have shifted to growing other crops that are less labour and capital intensive.

Mujuru was fired by the longtime Zimbabwean ruler Robert Mugabe in December 2014 from both Zanu PF and the government at the instigation of Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was paving his way to replace Mugabe in the Zanu PF presidential succession race.

She was fired three years after the mysterious death of her husband, Solomon Mujuru, who died in an inferno.

Military sources say Mnangagwa eliminated General Mujuru to weaken his wive (Joice) politically.

