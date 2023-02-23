ZimEye
Today, after our stakeholder engagements with various Elections experts we passed through Highfields to pay our respect to mdara Murayi the father to our Mp. The Presidency is consulting with various players to ensure that we do everything possible to win our country for change. pic.twitter.com/Jylq7pA0P4— Gift Ostallos Siziba (@Cde_Ostallos) February 23, 2023
