Mnangagwa Apologist Dies After Being Hit By Car

A ZANU-PF returnee Siyani Sibanda who was recently welcomed back to the revolutionary party and died on Saturday after being hit by a vehicle at Cross Dete, has been awarded a State assisted burial.

Sibanda had just disembarked from a car on his way from a party event where a programme for returnees was launched in Cross Dete when the accident occurred.

His lifeless body was found on the side of the road.

Police confirmed his death labeling it as a hit and run incident.

In a statement, Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said Sibanda “Has been granted state assisted funeral and will be buried at his homestead in Cross Dete on Wednesday 15 February 2023 hence headquarters members should depart early Tuesday.”

Sibanda was buried this morning in Cross Dete.

The party’s Matabeleland North provincial chairperson Cde Richard Moyo was supposed to be the chief mourner and was represented by acting Hwange District Development Coordinator Mrs Shamiso Masocha.

The State assisted with transport to carry mourners from as far as Victoria Falls for the burial, coffin, tents, fuel, food for mourners and money.

The revolutionary party has since formalized and assimilated returnees in the spirit of leaving no-one and no place behind.

— Chronicle

