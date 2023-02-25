Mnangagwa Turns To Vapositori For Political Redemption

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has turned to Vapositori for redemption.

Feeling the heat as the nation prepares for the coming polls, Mr Mnangagwa hopes Vapositori will spruce up his battered political image.

“His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa hosted Vapostori4ED at State House, Harare yesterday.

Vapostori4ED leader Madzibaba Moses assured the President that there ‘re giving much support to the rulling party Zanu PF.

He added the party is going to win resoundingly in the coming polls,” a government source said.

