CCC Mourns Victims Of Filabusi Crash

We send our deepest condolences to the families of 9 people including 5 National University of Science and Technology students who died in a road traffic accident along Masvingo- Mbalabala road on Thursday.

Our hearts go out to NUST community and their families. #MTSRIP- CCC

