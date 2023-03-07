Kidnappers Bite Dust As 12-Year-Old Escapes Into Nearby Maize Field

A 12-year-old girl narrowly escaped possible injury, or worse, after she evaded three men who had kidnapped her while she was looking for transport near a primary school in Eastlea last Friday.

The three assailants dragged the girl into a blue Toyota Hiace and drove away.

She, however, managed to escape from the three men after they had parked the vehicle in the Hillside area.

The girl hid in a nearby maize field. A report was later made to the police.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the kidnapping to a local daily.

He said the incident occurred around 1 PM at the main gate of a primary school in Eastlea. Said Asst Comm Nyathi:

The victim was dragged into the suspects’ vehicle while looking for transport from school to Ruwa.

The victim managed to escape and hid in a maize field after the suspects had parked the vehicle at an unknown place in Hillside.

Anyone with information should report at any nearest police station.

