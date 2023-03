Watch : We Are Prepared To Stop Zanu PF Rigging- President Chamisa

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa says the citizens’ movement is ready to thwart Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rigging tactics.

Watch :

https://fb.watch/j9l8ej15KT/?mibextid=q5o4bk

