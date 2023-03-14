Tropical Cyclone Freddy Regains Strength ?

Spread the love

The returning Cyclone Freddy, which was upgraded from a tropical storm on Saturday, is expected to make landfall in some parts of Zimbabwe from this weekend, bringing intermittent light rains and thunderstorms, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD), has said.

The cyclone strengthened on Saturday while anchored in Mozambique, prompting its upgrading from a tropical storm by weather experts.

It is returning to the region for the second inside two weeks, making it one of the longest running cyclones in history.

When it first hit the country, it claimed two lives, but caused moderate damage to property, mainly in Manicaland and Mashonaland East provinces.

The MSD has said this time around, although Cyclone Freddy has picked up strength, it was only expected to bring light rains and thunderstorms, which might also cause minimal damage.

“The country received light rains in Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central.

Rainfall amounts recorded, however, were all traces except for 21mm measured at Mount Darwin. All other places were mostly sunny and warm in the afternoon,” it said on Sunday.

“It should be cloudy with a chance of intermittent light rain in Mashonaland Central, Harare Metropolitan, Mashonaland East, Manicaland and Masvingo Province.

Isolated thunderstorms are probable in the afternoon (Sunday).

Expect partly cloudy and warm weather in Mashonaland West, northern parts of the Midlands, Matabeleland North, Bulawayo Metropolitan, and Masvingo Province. Winds are anticipated to be moderate to fresh in most parts of the country,” the MSD said.

Cloudy and windy conditions are expected to continue to Monday in many parts of the country, with government warning people to heed precautions such as monitoring weather forecasts, and staying close to high ground. – New Ziana

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...