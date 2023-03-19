Credit where credit is due. Just landed at OR Tambo (on BA not this beauty). It took 5 minutes through passport control (50 at Heathrow), less than 10 minutes for luggage (60 at Heathrow). The airport in JHB is immaculate. Spotless & modern. Heathrow not so much. Well done SA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Us1YbFHM8j