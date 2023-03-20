Mnangagwa Celebrates Prophet’s 15y Immortality Reward for Voting ZANU PF

ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has celebrated the immmortality reward promised by a prophet, Madzibaba Andby.

Andby says Christians who vote for Mnangagwa will be added 15 years to their life.

Addressing the Catholic Church, Mnangagwa said the Second Republic’s administration would keep collaborating with progressive non-governmental organisations including churches and other organisations to modernise, industrialise, and develop the nation in line with Vision 2030.

He said- “The constitutionally enshrined freedom of religion will be protected and guaranteed under the Zanu PF Government. Further, the Second Republic will continue to work with the church, other stakeholders and progressive non-State entities towards modernising, industrialising, and developing our great motherland, Zimbabwe,” said President Mnangagwa.

“From Plumtree to Mutare, from Beitbridge to Chirundu, we are one people, united by one national flag and one national anthem,”

