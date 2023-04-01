Mnangagwa Regime Lacks Credibility, Integrity – President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

It is every citizen’s duty to fight for freedom from Zanu PF oppression.

This was said by CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa.

According to President Chamisa, Mr Mnangagwa’s administration lacks integrity and credibility.

“LEADERSHIP SETS AND DEFINES THE STANDARDS…

What falls before anything else falls or fails is government.

Once the standards, integrity and credibility of government fall or fail everything else collapses. Let’s fix it,” said President Chamisa in a statement on Twitter.

On Saturday President Chamisa wrote on his official Facebook page:

SEEK GOD NOT GOLD…No one can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else. he will hold to the one, and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon. Matt 6:24 Blessed Sabbath beloved! #NewLeaders #NewNation #bettertomorrow

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...