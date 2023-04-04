George Charamba Slapped Again By Grace Mugabe Moment

It was around this time in 2017 when presidential spokesperson George Charamba was publicly told off by the then First Lady Grace Mugabe. 6 years later government has stood off against the man’s threats against journalists reporting on the ongoing Al Jazeera Documentary, #GOLDMAFIA.

George Charamba back then… and today

Government said in a statement it is taking seriously allegations made in the Al Jazeera documentary with those found to have engaged in acts of corruption, fraud facing the full wrath of the law. Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa made the announcement flying straight against Charamba’s own.

“Government takes note of a documentary titled Gold Mafia currently being serialised by an international broadcasting channel which purports to expose a network of alleged money laundering and gold smuggling in Zimbabwe.

“Government takes the allegations raised in the documentary seriously and has directed relevant organs to institute investigations into the issues raised therein. Any person found to have engaged in acts of corruption, fraud or any form of crime, will face the full wrath of the law.

“Government takes this opportunity to re-affirm its commitment to upholding local and international laws, including laws relating to financial transactions, the trade of gold and other precious minerals.

“Boastful behaviour and name-dropping by some personalities featured in the documentary, seeking personal gain and glory, should never be taken as an enunciation of Government Policy,” Mutsvangwa said.

