Iconic Church Leader Dies

Though the passing of our beloved Bishop Franklin Hobbs, may bring a heaviness to our hearts, we know that we do not mourn, but rather celebrate his extraordinary life and the legacy he leaves behind.

My sincerest condolences, Mama Hobbs, my brother Reverend Frederick Wilbert Hobbs and the entire Hobbs family. My sincerest condolences , Bishop Dr Onismo Goronga and the entire Rehoboth Lighthouse Full Gospel Church Inc. family.

Bishop Hobbs was truly a blessing to the Body of Christ, a faithful servant who dedicated his entire life to spreading the Gospel and touching the lives of countless individuals. His unwavering commitment to the ministry, his genuine love for God, and his ability to inspire and encourage others to grow in their faith will always be remembered.

We find solace in the knowledge that Bishop Hobbs is now in the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Let this assurance bring peace to our hearts as we continue to honor his legacy and follow the example he set forth in living a life of faith and service.

May we find comfort in knowing that Bishop Hobb’s life and ministry will forever be a testimony of God’s goodness and faithfulness.

In Christ’s love and comfort,

Pastor N.White

