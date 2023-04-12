Auxilia and Sons Meet Lukashenko

Harare West MP, Joanah Mamombe (MDC Alliance) says First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and her two sons, Collins and Sean are not government officials and therefore, have no right to conduct government business with foreigners.

This comes after pictures of the First Lady and her sons in the company of controversial businessman, Aleksander Zingman, meeting Belarusian Foreign Affairs minister Sergei Aleinik were posted on the Information Ministry’s social media pages last Friday.

Mnangagwa and her entourage last week reportedly chartered a private plane, a Gulfstream G550, to Belarus.

Media reports from Belarus indicate that Mnangagwa met with President Aleksandr Lukashenko to discuss government business.

Under Zimbabwean law, first ladies do not hold official government positions.

Posting on Twitter, Mamombe, who is a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party led by Nelson Chamisa but was elected Harare West MP on an MDC Alliance ticket in 2018, said Zimbabwe’s future is being mortgaged in plain sight to benefit a few elites. She said:

Auxillia and Sons (Pvt) LTD, are they government officials? There is no minister in sight during those discussions which were called, “Deepening Bilateral relations”, by state media. It is the First Lady and her sons doing govt business, in what capacity? To whose benefit?

The nation is being mortgaged in plain sight. The future of Zimbabwe is mortgaged for the benefit of an elite few.

Meanwhile, Team Pachedu has urged Parliament to investigate the agreements that were signed between Mnangagwa and Belarusian officials. They wrote:

Grace Mugabe never crossed this line. Auxillia Mnangagwa does not have the constitutional mandate to sign foreign agreements on behalf of Zimbabweans, or in the name of Zimbabwe. Parliament must probe this Belarus scandal!

Ali Naka wrote:

In what Capacity is Auxillia Mnangagwa meeting Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko? Is she now the Deputy President #GoldMafia

When NewsDay contacted Presidential communications secretary Regis Chikowore for a comment, he said he could not comment on matters involving the First Lady.

When presidential spokesperson George Charamba was asked whether the First Lady’s Belarus visit was official or private, he kept saying: “Hello, hello, hello”.

Foreign Affairs ministry spokesperson Livit Mugejo also referred all questions to the First Lady’s office.

