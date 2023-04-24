VP Chiwenga Vows To Bury Incompetent Opposition Led Councils

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga proclaimed that the government would regularise illegal settlements nationwide. The former military boss made the remarks on Saturday while addressing Epworth residents.

He also promised to bury “the incompetent opposition-led councils” which he said were responsible for mushrooming illegal settlements across the country.

Chiwenga said the central government would regularise the illegal settlements to save home seekers from losses they have incurred if they were to be evicted.

Some background

In 2021, July Moyo, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works stated that illegal settlements in Zimbabwe would not be regularised or legalized, as they violate the country’s laws and regulations. He emphasized the need for residents to adhere to the country’s planning and development laws, and for local authorities to enforce these laws to prevent the spread of illegal settlements.

The issue of illegal settlements in Zimbabwe is a complex and longstanding problem, with many residents living in informal settlements without access to basic services and infrastructure. The government has implemented various policies and programs to address this issue, including the provision of housing and the regularisation of some informal settlements. However, the issue remains a significant challenge for the country.

Most of the illegal structures were demolished in the past. Owners would lose their homes and belongings as well as the money they used to buy the land.

Safety measures for home-seekers

Buying land in Zimbabwe can be a complex and risky process, especially when dealing with land barons who engage in illegal land sales. Here are some actions you can take to avoid buying illegal land from land barons in Zimbabwe:

Do your research: Before buying any land, conduct thorough research on the land title and ownership to ensure that the person selling the land is the legal owner. You can check the ownership details with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement. Hire a reputable lawyer: A good lawyer can help you navigate the legal complexities of land transactions in Zimbabwe and ensure that all documents are legally binding and in order. It is essential to hire a reputable lawyer who has experience in dealing with land transactions. Inspect the land: Take the time to visit and inspect the land to ensure that it is suitable for your needs and that the boundaries are clear and legally established. Do not rely solely on the seller’s representations and documentation. Verify the authenticity of the documents: Verify the authenticity of the land documents, including title deeds and survey plans, with the relevant authorities. Avoid cash transactions: Always pay for the land using a bank transfer or cheque, and ensure that the payment is made directly to the seller’s account. Avoid cash transactions as they are difficult to track, and you may not have any legal recourse in case of a dispute. Be cautious of offers that seem too good to be true: If the price of the land seems too good to be true, it probably is. Be cautious of offers that appear too good to be true, as they may be illegal land sales. Report illegal land sales: If you suspect that the land being sold is illegal, report it to the relevant authorities such as the police, Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement or the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

By following these actions, you can minimize the risks associated with buying land in Zimbabwe and avoid falling prey to illegal land sales by land barons.

