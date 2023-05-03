7 Caught After Stealing Cellphones- Police

During the period of the Victoria Falls Carnival, seven individuals, including two women from Harare, were arrested by the police for allegedly engaging in a theft spree that targeted cellphone handsets.

The arrest of Bothwell Makombe, Audrey Simbarashe Chimonyo, Tinashe Mabhiza, Brendon Musimurimwa, Rutendo Susan Makoni and Dickson Kudakwashe Manema has been confirmed by the police. Additionally, 21 cellphone handsets with a total value of over US$14,000 have been recovered.

The carnival lasted for three days from Friday night to Sunday night.

During the carnival, the suspects launched their raids on unsuspecting revellers from a private house in Mkhosana suburb where they were booked, while driving a Mercedes Benz

The suspects bought VIP entry tickets into the carnival which gave them access to every part of the event.

They would steal cellphones and put them in a cooler box which they allegedly carried as if it had beverages.

Alert police officers arrested the seven following a tip-off.

