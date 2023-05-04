Hands Off Job Wiwa Sikhala

CCC Namibia condemns the malicious conviction of Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala!

04 May 2023

The malicious, illegal, and unconstitutional conviction of the political dynamo, Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala yesterday in Harare unearthed Mr. Mnangagwa’s zeal to ban the rule of law and constitutional democracy in the motherland. ZANU PF has shown the globe its unpreparedness to hold free, fair, credible, and unfettered elections in Zimbabwe. It is ironic to convict and sentence Wiwa on obstruction of justice when the captured police had visibly followed his lead to discover Moreblessing Ali’s dismembered lifeless body in a disused well owned by the killer’s mother in Beatrice.

It is quite perturbing to witness Saro Wiwa being imprisoned for assisting the police to investigate the heinous butchery of the deceased CCC slain activist who was slaughtered like a helpless chicken by Pius Jamba Mukandi, a popular ZANU-PF member in Nyatsime, notoriously known for his state-sponsored terrorism. Wiwa has endured more than 10 months of severe torture and agony at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for representing the oppressed, vulnerable, and stifled citizens.

Namibia is infuriated and cobra-headed that despite enduring close to a year in prison, the politically inept regime still has the guts to continue caging the innocent, vibrant change champion. We anticipated that the autocratic outfit after putting aside the whole six months jail term, was going to grant him his much-needed freedom. This travesty of justice must be confronted with equal measure. Citizens should amplify their revolutionary voices demanding freedom, justice, and equality.

Social Democrats in Namibia are not impressed with the level of solidarity for political prisoners who are being persecuted by the prosecution in captured courts. We urge citizens to flood the courts so that the detained feel energized to soldier on with the national democratic revolution. Change champions should do more to demonstrate their unwavering support in the fight for democracy in the motherland. Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala is in jail because of his valor to face the Gold Mafia regime for a free Great Zimbabwe.

We are against his conviction and sentence which is ZANU PF-orchestrated. Judiciary independence remains one of our core fights against the totalitarian regime. The attempt by the politically bankrupt party to close the democratic space must face adequate resistance from those who subscribe to a free country that respects human liberties. Freedom of expression and the right to represent the oppressed are provisions enshrined in the Supreme Law of the Fatherland.

CCC Namibia was impressed by the undying and unfading fighting spirit of the political generator, Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala, despite ZANUPF’s futile trial to break his resolve to lead the freedom train. The interim national Vice-Chairperson exhibited his commitment and dedication to soldiering in the protracted fight to liberate citizens from satanic dictatorship. Through his fully charged speech in the court of law, Job Sikhala clarified his source of inspiration. He pledged to follow the legendary steps of those who came before him.

Job Sikhala reflected his willingness to pay the ultimate price since leaders such as the late icon, Nelson Mandela endured 27 years in jail fighting for justice, equality, and freedom. He went on to pledge his beautiful life in defense of the voiceless members of his society who are being denied access to a free Zimbabwe. We demand the immediate and unconditional release of the innocent legislator, lawyer, and CCC interim Vice-Chairperson. His denial of bail proves that he is a prisoner of conscience and ZANU-PF is frightened by his presence in the national discourse.

In a nutshell, citizens are urged to register to vote, go vote for the change that delivers, and be ready to defend the vote in July or August. We have figured out that there is a selective application of the law. Our members are being targeted whilst Zanu-PF members and their surrogates enjoy impunity. Looters, thugs, corrupters, money launderers and mineral smugglers are walking scot-free. Let’s be ready to effect citizens’ arrests on rogue and corrupt citizens who are puppets of the East and the West. We have evidenced British citizens controlling 90% of the economy through the Al Jazeera documentary. On the other hand the Chinese and those from Belarus are busy displacing our people from their traditional lands in Mutoko, Hwange, Uzumba, Chilonga, etc

Hands off Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala, Jacob Ngarivhume, and all prisoners of conscience. Arrest the Gold Mafia responsible for looting the national cake. They have grabbed too much for the citizens to ignore! Let’s embrace dangerous freedom against state repression by penting-up our outrage demanding a free and equal society.

WiwaWednesday

FreeJobSaroWiwaSikhala

FreeJacobNgarivhume

JusticeForMoreblessingAli

FreeAllPoliticalPrisoners

CCC Namibia Rundu

Branch interim Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya

