Free Political Prisoners

FREE ALL POLITICAL PRISONERS IN ZIMBABWE: This is our year of Victory for Change. Zimbabwe is desperate for new, ethical, competent leaders. We are thus focused on putting a permanent end to all manner of persecution, abuse of the law and mass suffering. A CCC Government will free all political prisoners, restore the rule of law and ensure freedom, justice and equality for all. No person will be abused or persecuted by state institutions including the courts. Our goal is to usher in a New Great Zimbabwe that enables prosperity, dignity. #FreeJobSikhala #FreeJacobNgarivhume #FreeAllPoliticalPrisoners- CCC

