Zanu PF Fears Zimbabweans In The Diaspora

Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu-PF, is blocking the diaspora vote because it fears losing elections.

The diaspora vote would allow Zimbabweans living abroad to cast their ballots in national elections. This would give millions of people a voice in the political process, and it could potentially swing elections in favor of the opposition.

Zanu-PF has been in power for over 30 years, and it is facing increasing pressure from the opposition. The party is also struggling with economic problems, and it is becoming increasingly unpopular with the public.

If the diaspora vote were allowed, it is likely that Zanu-PF would lose elections. This is why the party is blocking the vote.

Zanu-PF’s actions are undemocratic and they are a threat to the future of Zimbabwe. The diaspora vote is a fundamental human right, and it is important that all Zimbabweans have the opportunity to exercise this right.

The opposition and civil society groups are calling on Zanu-PF to allow the diaspora vote. They are also calling on the international community to put pressure on the government to change its position.

The diaspora vote is a necessary step towards a more democratic Zimbabwe. It is time for Zanu-PF to stop blocking the vote and to allow all Zimbabweans to have a say in their future.

