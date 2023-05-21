Video Of ZANU Youths Beating Each Other Up Over T Shirts ReSurfaces

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | Members of the party priding itself of empowering people are nowhere near riches- A video of ZANU PF youths beating each other over t shirts has emerged. The footage was shot at a party rally where the master of ceremony ended up screaming to the poverty-stricken youths: “you won’t be able to finish these t shirts, we have more than enough.”

Does ZANU PF empower its youths? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 21, 2023

In the clip, the youths are too desperate to even increase the violence of their scramble over the yellow regalia. DO YOU REMEMBER THIS EVENT?

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...