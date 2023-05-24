Give Us Chance To Fix Country’s Mess – President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said the country’s economic crisis can be fixed with ease.

Commenting on the deepening economic crisis, President Chamisa said :

“BAD POLITICS can’t deliver good economics.The state of the economy is the state of leadership. Prices in the shops are wild.”

He added :

” Salaries are completely washed away. Just pay workers a decent wage in $US.Zimbabwe; #Thistime try us, give us a chance to fix this mess once and for all!”

