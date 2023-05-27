Sikhala Fundraises From Chikurubi

Spread the love

By-CCC deputy chair and Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala, has set up a trust fund to solicit financial support from well-wishers who wish to support his family.

This was confirmed by human rights lawyer David Coltart, who is also a CCC member.

Coltart said a new Notarial Deed called The Sikhala Family Trust has been established to assist Sikhala and his family. He posted on Twitter:

I recently visited Honourable Job Sikhala at Chikurubi Maximum Prison where he signed before me a new Notarial Deed named The Sikhala Family Trust, which is designed to support him and his family.

The Trustees of the new Trust are a prominent Bulawayo lawyer and a Bulawayo-based pastor.

Yesterday the Deed was completed and now there is a lawful Sikhala Family Trust in place which can receive donations from well-wishers.

The law firm Webb, Low and Barry has been instructed by the Trust to manage the Trust.

Those who wish to assist the Sikhala family please inbox me.

Sikhala has been in pre-trial detention for almost a year following his arrest on incitement to commit violence and disorderly conduct charges.

He was arrested following violent clashes in Nyatsime at the funeral of Moreblessing Ali, a CCC activist who had been missing for three weeks before her mutilated body was discovered in a disused well on 11 June 2022.

Sikhala was arrested on 14 June alongside Chitungwiza North MP, Godfrey Sithole, and 14 other CCC activists.

While the other CCC activists were released on bail, Sikhala is still in pre-trial detention at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison in Harare.

On 03 May 2023, Sikhala was convicted of obstructing the course of justice and was given a wholly suspended six months sentence and a six-month jail term with an option of paying a US$600 fine.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...