DeMbare Sing The Blues

Spread the love

Struggling Harare giants Dynamos’ woes continue, after they surrendered a first half lead to eventually lose 1-2 to Ngezi Platinum Stars in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at the Baobab Stadium today.

Herbert Maruwa’s charges headed into the clash on the back of a four-game winless run, which saw them fail to score in over six hours of football.

DeMbare nearly took the lead in the third minute when Nyasha Chintuli went past his marker on the right flank and released Authur Musiyiwa, whose weak shot at goal was easily collected by Nelson Chadya —in goal for Ngezi.

Nigel Mukumbe nearly fired Ngezi ahead a minute later, when his curling effort was well-saved by Dynamos goalkeeper Taimon Mvula.

Makumbe tried his luck from outside the box in the 19th minute but skied his effort way over the crossbar.

Dynamos were awarded a free kick on the edge of the box five minutes after, when Gareth Madhake fouled Tendai Matindife and Issa Sadiki curled in a beautiful delivery in the box, which was missed by Donald Mudadi at full stretch.

Dynamos attempted to break on the counter in the 35th minute, when Chintuli released Matindife, who went down in the box but was booked by the referee for similation.

DeMbare finally broke the deadlock a minute before the half time break when Donald Mudadi’s well-taken strike found the top corner, for Dynamos’ first goal at the Baobab since 2017.

Chadya almost gifted Dynamos the second goal when he intially failed to collect Elvis Moyo’s corner kick but recovered well to avert danger.

Mudadi’s goal was the difference between the two sides at the half time interval.

Madamburo came back for the second half determined to level matters and did so four minutes after the restart when Takunda Benhura headed home Polite Moyo’s corner kick.

Benhura almost turned it around for Ngezi in the 53rd minute but his snap shot missed the target by inches.

Dynamos made a double substitution in the 56th minute when Denver Mukamba and Junior Makunike came in for Matindife and Musiyiwa.

Madamburo were smelling blood and almost took the lead in the 58th minute, when Valentine Kadonzvo beat two defenders in the box, unleashed a scorcher, which crashed against the underside of the crossbar.

Takesure Chiragwi made a double substitution in the 70th minute when he brought on Qadr Amin and Claude Mapoka for Murasiranwa and Walter Vuwa.

The change paid dividends, as Amin completed the turnaround for Ngezi in the 75th minute when his cross somehow beat a badly-positioned Taimon Mvula.

Mvula, who was having bad day in goal, fumbled a corner kick from Amin with six minutes of regulation time left, but recovered well to collect before Kadonzvo pounced.

Dynamos almost restored parity in the 85th minute when Ilunga found Mukamba in the box, and the latter’s shot was tipped over the bar by Chadya.

Madamburo held on and returned to winning ways after last week’s defeat to Chicken Inn.

Dynamos suffered a title race blow following a 1-0 loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars in Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 28 encounter played at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. The result put the Glamour Boys eleven points behind log leaders FC Platinum, with just six rounds to play in…Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...