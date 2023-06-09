Chipembere Seal Strategic Deal

ARMY side, Black Rhinos have been given a timely boost after receiving financial and material support from a local petroleum company this Wednesday.

The army side received a consignment which includes two playing kits, tracksuits, travel gear, as well as training utensils that include cons, agility poles and ladders from Bell Petroleum.

The petroleum company will also pay winning bonuses for the club in a move that has been welcomed by head coach, Saul Chaminuka whose team is languishing at the bottom of the log.

“Football is money, without the requisite support you won’t win anything. This support is very welcome and it will motivate our team to start winning games because they would want the big winning bonuses,” Chaminuka said.

Guest of Honour, Brigadier General Fidelis Mhonda, who led Cranborne Bullets to promotion into the league as the chairperson, challenged Black Rhinos to rise from the ashes like a phoenix.- ZBC News

