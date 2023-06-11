Man Stabbed To Death Over S*x Worker

A fight between two men over a well-endowed commercial ƨǝx worker led to the stabbing murder of another on Thursday in Matabeleland North.

The incident, according to the Police’s Twitter page happened in Inyathi where Ayanda Ncube is suspected to have stabbed and killed Brian Dube.

“Police in Inyathi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Ayanda Ncube (32) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred in a bushy area near Ngangwini Business Centre, Durban area on 08/06/23.

“The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim, Brian Dube (21) with a knife on the shoulder after an argument over a commercial ƨǝx worker. The victim died on the way to the hospital.”- My Zimbabwe News

