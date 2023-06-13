Mai Titi Found Guilty Of Theft Of Property

By Court Correspondent | Facebook comedian, Mai Titi, has been found guilty of theft of trust property.

Felistas Murata is to remain behind bars overnight as the State requested that she be detained in custody until Wednesday (tomorrow) awaiting sentencing.

It is the state’s case that Mai Titi is guilty of theft after she issued to a loanshark a rental car and a passport that was not valid as surety.

The owners of the rental car reported her for theft, shortly before Mai Titi (who has a pile of other fraud cases reported by ZimEye, was arrested.

In her judgment the magistrate described the case as a “classic case of theft of trust property.”

