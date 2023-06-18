Mudha Threatens Losing Zanu PF Candidates

Former State Security Minister Owen Ncube has warned MPs who lost in the ZANU PF primaries not to contest as independent candidates in the upcoming general elections.

ZANU PF held its primary elections in March, during which some party heavyweights lost their tickets to represent the party in the August 23 polls.

Despite reports of bhora musango threats and dissatisfaction over candidate imposition and rigging, Ncube described running as an independent candidate as “anti-revolutionary” and urged those who lost in the primaries not to do so.

He emphasised that ZANU PF does not vote for independent candidates and that standing as one makes individuals enemies of the party and the revolution.

Addressing ex-combatants in Redcliff recently, Mudha as Ncube is widely known in political circles, said people who lost in primary elections should not run as independent candidates.

“We don’t have that kind of language in Zanu PF.

“In Zanu PF we don’t vote for an independent candidate, if you are now contesting as an independent candidate it simply means you are now anti-revolutionary.

“We will not vote for you. Don’t use our party name to stand as an independent. the moment you stand as an independent candidate you are now an enemy of Zanu PF, you are an enemy of the revolution.

“There is no Zanu PF person who will vote for anyone who will contest as an independent candidate,” said Ncube.

During the ZANU PF primaries held in March, prominent individuals such as Philip Chiyangwa, Ziyambi Ziyambi, Sekai Nzenza, Justice Mayor Wadyajena, Joseph Chinotimba, and Mary Mliswa-Chikoka lost their bid to represent the party in the upcoming general elections.

However, Ncube, who is the parliamentarian for Gokwe Kana, was able to obtain his party’s endorsement without any opposition during the internal elections.

-Pindula News

