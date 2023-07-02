Zanu PF Challenger Dies In Car Crash

MASVINGO–Independent candidate for Gutu West Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi (53), who died in a car accident last night, will be buried on Sunday at the family’s rural homestead at Aarons’ Village, formerly Mushaike Stores in Fairfields, Mvuma.

His older brother Aaron Chenjerai Rwodzi confirmed the arrangement to The Mirror. He said mourners are gathered at the homestead.

Mutonhori died after his vehicle a Toyota Prado Landcruiser VX, plunged 18 metres into a dry riverbed on the 10km peg at Honeyspot along the Harare Highway.

He was the husband of the Deputy Minister of the Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality industry, Barbra Rwodzi. The couple has three children, two boys and a girl.

Aaron said they suspect foul play in Mutonho’s death as he was a disciplined driver who drove the same route at least four times a week.

“My brother will be buried at Aaron’s Village, formerly known as Mushaike Stores in Farefields on Sunday around midday. The accident is mysterious. He drove on that road at least four times a week. He was driving a Toyota Landcruiser along a rehabilitated road. I went to the accident scene last night but could not make sense of it. Masvingo Mirror

