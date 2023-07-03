Mbare Woman Backtracks On Rape Charges Against Hubby

A Mbare woman claims she made a false rape report against her husband after he failed to buy maternity preparation.

Kesy Hwengwere, 37, of Daniel Street, told H-Metro that her sister forced her to lodge a police report against her husband, Munyaradzi Hugh, 29, and is now regretting the decision.

Kesy claimed that Munyaradzi raped her sometime in January and she fell pregnant before they started living together as husband and wife.

“I feel sorry for being forced to lodge a police report against my husband,” said Kesy.

“My sister was affected when she learnt that Munyaradzi was failing to buy maternity preparation for the baby I was expecting.

Our marriage started sometime in May, after Munyaradzi impregnated me in January.

“We even made false reports that we are related when the truth is that Munyaradzi is the younger brother to the husband of my sister.

“Panezvatakanga tabvumirana naMunyaradzi zvaasina kuzadzisa saka takazofunga zvekumusungisa.

“I regret my actions but Munyaradzi is in police holding cells at Stodart Police Station,” said Kesy.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chikanza, confirmed the arrest of Munyaradzi.

“Police arrested a Mbare man for rape,” said Insp Chakanza.

“Circumstances are that the complainant and accused are aunt and uncle,” he said.

Munyaradzi is expected to appear in court today.

-State Media

