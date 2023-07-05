New Details On Diva Mafunga’s Death

By- The Zimbabwe Republic Police said the late 50-year-old musician Davies Diva Mafunga died after a car his driving lost control of another car it was towing.

In a statement, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accident occurred along the Harare-Bulawayo Road at the 261-kilometre peg on the 4th of July 2023 around 0520 hours.

Mafunga was driving a Nissan Vannette car that was towing a Nissan Navara vehicle towards Kwekwe with one passenger on board. The car reportedly swerved after passing an oncoming bus, causing the tow bar to break. The vehicle then veered off the road, plunged into a drainage ditch, and crashed into rocks and trees.

Mafunga was thrown out of the vehicle and hit his head on the rocks, resulting in his death. The driver of the Nissan Navara managed to stop on the left side of the road. The police cautioned the public against posting premature statements on social media platforms before investigations have been completed. Reads the statement:

ZIMBABWE REPUBLIC POLICE CLARITY ON FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT INVOLVING A MUSICIAN, DAVIES MAFUNGA

The ‘Zimbabwe Republic Police cautions the public against posting premature statements of accident scenes on social media platforms before investigations have been completed by the police.

