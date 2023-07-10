Gospel Artist Hails ZIMURA For Assisting Mafunga Family

MUTARE – Veteran Mutare based gospel musician, Pastor Maxwell Teedzai has expressed his appreciation to ZIMURA (Zimbabwe Music Rights Association) for their unwavering support to the Mafunga family following the tragic passing of renowned gospel musician Diva Mafunga.

Mafunga known for the hit song “Endai Naizvozvo”, died in a car accident on 4 July while traveling from Bulawayo to Harare.

In an interview with ZimEye, Teedzai commended ZIMURA for their ongoing assistance with funeral expenses for artists in Zimbabwe.

“I want to express my gratitude for the way ZIMURA continues to contribute to funeral costs, as demonstrated by their recent support during the late Diva Mafunga’s funeral,” said Teedzai.

Teedzai also acknowledged the contribution of broadcasters such as Radio Zimbabwe, Power FM, National FM, ZiFM Stereo, and Star FM in nurturing emerging talent by providing airplay until artists gain recognition.

“We are all aware of how ZBC (Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation), Star FM, ZiFM Stereo, and several other radio stations have consistently promoted raw talent, transforming them into celebrated artists. They have elevated artists like Tocky Vibes, Victor Kunonga, Alick Macheso, Charles Charamba, Jah Prayzar, Enzo Ishal, Mathias Mhere, Winky D, Mbeu, Agatha Murudzwa, Mechanic Manyeruke, Gary Tight, Tawanda Chibedura, Trymore Bande, Bethany Pasinawako-Ngolomi, Amara Brown, Hosiah Chipanga, Blessing Shumba, Innocent Mupemba, Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave, Mambo Duterere, Pastor Lawrence Haisa, Mai Patai, Kuchineyi, Cynthia Mare, Pachihera, Freeman, Killer T, Nicholas Zacharia, Mark Ngwazi, Peter Moyo, Sulumani Chimbetu, Leornard Zhakata, and many more. It’s important to note that the omission of names here does not diminish their significance,” Teedzai emphasized.

During Diva Mafunga’s funeral, Teedzai also highlighted the role of community radio stations in Zimbabwe, expressing gratitude to the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) for granting operating licenses to stations like Ya FM in Zvishavane and Diamond FM in Mutare.

He emphasized their essential role in ensuring inclusive access to media for locals and the discovery and promotion of talent.

“Diamond FM has discovered, nurtured, and continues to propel local artists from raw talent to stardom. Artists like Dorcas Moyo, Mutambikwa, and several others have gained recognition through this broadcasting platform,” Teedzai added.

Maxwell Teedzai, a Gospel musician born and raised in Dangamvura, Mutare, began his music career at the age of 21.

He released his debut 10-track album in 2009 and has since released four albums. His latest album, produced with the late Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi serving as the Executive Producer, was recorded live at Studio Pakare Paye in Norton.

The album, recorded by Tawanda Chibedura and mixed and mastered by Kabon (aka Munyaradzi Mucherechedzo), showcases the unmistakable influence of the late music legend. Teedzai hopes his latest music receives increased airplay, allowing radio listeners to be blessed by his lyrical compositions.

Reflecting on his journey, Teedzai fondly remembered Sifelani Chikwape, Muriel Tavaziva, Kanyemba Bonzo, Ndundu Chikara, Dj Shami, Rabson Umali, Hazvinei Sakarombe, Kudakwashe Machiri, Captain Saunyama, and other Zimbabwean radio presenters who were among the first to play his music on air.

Teedzai expressed deep grief over the void left by Diva Mafunga’s passing, describing him as a highly talented and humble role model for all artists.

“Diva Mafunga’s departure has created an irreplaceable void in our music sector and has inflicted a profound loss on the entire nation of Zimbabwe. May his soul rest in peace, and may the Holy Spirit console his family and friends,” lamented Teedzai.

