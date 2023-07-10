Sweswe Finds New Club

Lizwe Sweswe has found a new home in the Castle Lager Premiership after leaving Bulawayo Chiefs.

Sweswe left Chiefs last week after reported disagreements with the club’s hierarchy.

The gaffer has now joined PSL newcomers Sheasham, who are looking to reinforce their technical.

He signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Construction Boys, as he takes over the reins from John Nyikadzino.

Nyikadzino is no longer with the club following his sacking due to poor form.-Soccer24 News

