Latest Transfer Updates

West Ham are ready to sign the contracts for Declan Rice to become an Arsenal player. They are waiting for the Gunners’ lawyers to approve the final wording of the deal. Sky Sports

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana’s £43m move from Inter Milan to Manchester United is at an advanced stage and will be completed this week once the 27-year-old agrees personal terms. Mail

Manchester United have set an asking price of £50m for England defender Harry Maguire, 30. Manchester Evening News

Everton are in advanced talks with Ashley Young over a move to Goodison Park. Young, 38, has turned down other offers from the Premier League, Championship and Europe in favour of Everton. Sky Sports

Mauricio Pochettino has consulted with the Chelsea hierarchy over whether to add more experience in attack. Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic and Roma’s Paulo Dybala are two of the names that have been brought up during discussions. The Independent

Union Berlin are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana. Sky Sports

Al-Hilal have informed Manchester City that they are ready to pay £60m for Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva. CBS Sports

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is expected to have his AC Milan medical this week after the clubs agreed a deal worth €22m. Sky Sports

Inter Milan are hopeful of putting together an offer worth £35m for Romelu Lukaku but it is likely to fall short of Chelsea’s valuation. Times

Paris St-Germain are now leading the race for Eintracht Frankfurt and France striker Randal Kolo Muani, 24. Independent

Soccer24 News

