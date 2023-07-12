Zanu PF Thugs Assault CCC Candidate

CHIPINGE-Two aspiring Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors were allegedly assaulted by Zanu PF supporters in separate incidents on Sunday in Chipinge East.

CCC Chipinge Rural Ward 13 candidate Caleb Chenjerai Dhloko was allegedly assaulted and handcuffed by Zanu PF supporters at Sterling Growth Point. The matter was reported to the Police and is under RRB 5427576.

His Ward 14 counterpart Brighton Nyanise was allegedly attacked at a rally. The purported assailants are also alleged to have insulted him before his children who were at Mapungwana Primary School.

Manicaland Police Spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo said he was yet to receive the report.

Dhloko said his attackers where in a vehicle belonging to Zanu PF Chipinge East constituency candidate Lincoln Dhliwayo. He said Christopher Matambu, a constabulary handcuffed him before he was bundled into the vehicle, assaulted and later dumped.…………….Full story on www.masvingomirror.com

