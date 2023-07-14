Chamisa Takes Star Rally To Midlands

By-The Nelson Chamisa-led opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has shifted its star rally to Mkoba stadium in Gweru following the ban of the same by the police in Bindura last week.

The party announced Friday that the mega rally will be held this Sunday.

This comes amid the baning of CCC rallies by the police, a development that recently prompted Police bosses to write an internal memo to district police commanders to stop the repression as it discredited the electoral process. CCC said:

It’s all systems GO for our national campaign mega-launch in Gweru on Sunday, 16 July 2023 at 10 am.

It’s going to be the biggest rally seen in Southern Africa.

All roads lead to Midlands Province this weekend as we paint the nation yellow!

The launch was initially scheduled for Bindura last Sunday but it was blocked by the Officer Commanding Bindura Police District.

Police said the venue selected by the opposition party has no access roads and water, exposing supporters to communicable diseases.

ZRP also said they were not given sufficient notice “as provided for in terms of the MOPA Act”, and advised CCC to find another venue and date for the event.

