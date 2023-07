Is CR7 The Real GOAT

Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Games ๐ŸŽฎ 134

Goals ๐Ÿฅ 101

Assists ๐Ÿ‘Ÿ 22

Trophies ๐Ÿ† 05

Pure goat stuff, nobody talks much about it, because it doesn’t fit the narrative of messi owned pages and media.

GOAT

