Not Even One Reform

By Wilbert Mukori | Comment | It is very sad that not even one of the reform recommendations from the 2018 EU report have been acted upon. Both Zanu PF and CCC have paid any attention to the report. The later because the party believes it has winning in rigged elections strategies snd so does not need reforms. As for Zanu PF why would the party implement even one token reform when it knows the opposition will participate no matter what and give the party legitimacy, guaranteed!

I do salute the EU and all the other observer teams for bothering to send observer teams and produce detailed reports when they know the chances are their reports will be ignored, again. Thank you.

Trust me the ordinary Zimbabweans are aspiring to the day the country will finally hold its first free, fair and credible elections. It is the country’s political leaders, from both sides of the political divide who are letting the nation down.

