Mwaruwari Son Finds Club In England

Benjani Mwaruwari Jr has joined a new club in England.

Mwaruwari, who is the son of Warriors legend Benjani, has left English sixth-tier side Yeovil Town to join seventh division club Dorchester Town on a season-long loan deal.

He has moved to the new club along with Yeovil teammate Ollie Haste .

“Dorchester Town Football Club are delighted to announce the double loan signing of Ollie Haste and Benjani Jr from Yeovil Town (subject to FA approval),” the seventh tier club announced on their website.

“The duo arrive at The Avenue on season-long deals, and having both featured against The Magpies for their parent club in our pre-season fixture against Yeovil Town, both Haste and Benjani Jr impressed in our friendlies against Wimborne Town and Eastleigh starting as trialists wearing numbers #11 and #10 respectively.”

The 18-year-old Benjani Jr has wasted no time in making an impression at Dorchester Town as he scored his first goal for the club on Tuesday night against Eastleigh.

Dorchester coach Glenn Howes said about the young striker: “Benjani is little bit different to what we have and he offered us a huge spark out there. He’s got that little bit of magic, little bit of creativity in the final third dropping off into spaces, and he’s tenacious for an 18-year-old – he’s not just got ability, his work ethic is really impressive as well.

“He’s going to need a bit of patience as it’s his first full season at this level, but he’s had a really good pre-season with Yeovil and starting to turn heads.”-Soccer24 News

