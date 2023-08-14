Violence Unleashed On Kasukuwere In Chitungwiza

Chitungwiza Ward 19 Incident Raises Concerns Ahead of 2023 Elections.

By Dorrothy Moyo | Reports from Chitungwiza Ward 19 have sent shockwaves throughout the community as a group of Zanu-PF supporters reportedly attacked and severely injured the campaign team of Independent candidates Zambezi S. Ignatius and Wendy Chiriri. The attack occurred on Sunday while the candidates were distributing campaign fliers.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the attackers used logs, stones, and cables to assault the campaign team members. A woman identified as Mai Chipwai suffered particularly brutal treatment, sustaining broken fingers and extensive swelling from the assault. Witnesses expressed deep concern, stating that she was “almost killed” during the attack.

The alarming incident took a distressing turn when the attackers proceeded to ransack Wendy Chiriri’s residence. The assailants stole valuable items, including $500 USD, a gas tank, grocery cartons filled with flour and sugar, as well as IDs and passports. This escalation has raised concerns over the safety of political candidates and their supporters.

In a disconcerting twist, three individuals are now missing following the attack, prompting fears of possible abductions. The Zimbabwe Human Rights Platform has reported their disappearance, further adding to the gravity of the situation.

These events have unfolded less than 10 days before the scheduled 2023 elections, which are set to take place on the 23rd of August. The incident has ignited concerns about the security and fairness of the upcoming elections.

