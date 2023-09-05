How Zanu PF Blocked 2 Million Voters

Due to lack of voting material, over 2 million urban residents were denied their right to vote.

Zanu PF coerced tens of thousands to vote for them. Our polling agents were attacked and 106 of our meetings and rallies were banned. Our members, such as @JobSikhala1, were jailed without bail.

ZEC refuses to release the presidential results by polling station.

This election was a fraud and a sham. We will not let them steal our future. We demand #FreshElectionZW – CCC

