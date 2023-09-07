Zimbabweans Among 17 Killed in Limpopo Cash-In-Transit Robbery Shootout

In a tragic turn of events, seventeen of the nineteen individuals who lost their lives during a harrowing shootout between police and suspected cash-in-transit robbers in Limpopo have been identified. The incident unfolded in Makhado on Friday, leaving a grim aftermath that includes both local and foreign casualties.

The identified victims are:

1. Mandlakayise Ngcobo, 49

2. Mzwandile Hlongwane, 43

3. Siyabonga Mkhunya, 44

4. Lazarus Ndlovu, 39

5. Khulekani Sibanda, 42

6. Collins Disego, 45

7. Frank Moyo, 43

8. Alexander Myambi, 24

9. Mandlenkosi Magangane, 35

10. Mokwi Ntshetseng, 41

11. Hope Makhavhu, 46

12. Lehlohonolo Tshuto, 41

13. Simbarashe Machingautu, 37

14. Thabo Thipe, 54

15. Ramaisa Dipholo, 36

16. Juliet Mugabe, 27

17. Tshilidzi Maluleke, 36

Five of the deceased were originally from Zimbabwe, while the remainder hailed from Gauteng and Limpopo regions. The process of identifying the remaining two victims is still ongoing, as confirmed by Hawks spokesperson Matimba Maluleke.

Initially, authorities reported that 18 suspected cash-in-transit robbers had been killed in the shootout. However, a further body was discovered at the scene on Saturday, altering the total count.

The incident transpired after law enforcement responded to intelligence about an impending cash-in-transit heist. It is believed that the suspected robbers were preparing to carry out the heist in the Makhado area when they detected police surveillance. In response, they opened fire, leading to a prolonged and intense 90-minute shootout.

Simultaneously, another team of officers apprehended five individuals at a residence in Thohoyandou, who are believed to be linked to the suspected robbers in Makhado. These individuals have been identified as Asanda Maqhawu, 33; Charity Makhwedzana, 34; Ramabele Peta, 47; Vusimuzi Ramabekae, 51; and Sillo Mposi, 48. They have since appeared in the Vuwani Magistrate’s Court and face a range of charges, including possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, and fraud.

The court has postponed the matter to October 3, 2023, to allow for further investigation into this tragic incident and its associated developments.- News24

